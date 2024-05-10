FinDec Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

FinDec Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF comprises 1.6% of FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. FinDec Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 138.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 172,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 99,857 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $780,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IDMO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.70. 30,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,827. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.92. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $42.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

