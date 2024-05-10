First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 2,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF ( NASDAQ:DVLU Free Report ) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 3.57% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

