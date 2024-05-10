First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.17 and last traded at $29.17. Approximately 2,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $26.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.33.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0424 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
