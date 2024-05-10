First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.03 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,034. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, insider Eric Richard Hartman sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $36,894.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,967.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock worth $170,038,222. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

