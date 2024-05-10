First Western Trust Bank Acquires Shares of 1,734 Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,734 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $241,457.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,477,200.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $151.87. The stock had a trading volume of 550,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.70. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

