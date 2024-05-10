First Western Trust Bank Has $349,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Western Trust Bank increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,242. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $103.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.31.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

