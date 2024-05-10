First Western Trust Bank Sells 429 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Western Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $5.67 on Thursday, hitting $547.97. The stock had a trading volume of 533,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,537. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.34. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

