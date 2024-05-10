First Western Trust Bank Takes $637,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDG. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total transaction of $3,834,268.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,406,761.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,233.10, for a total value of $3,699,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11 shares of company stock valued at $5,950 and sold 59,088 shares valued at $69,841,110. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,311.81.

NYSE TDG traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,318.86. 226,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,936. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $768.05 and a 1-year high of $1,330.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,222.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,087.09. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

