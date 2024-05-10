Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Trading Up 5%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.54. 1,318,284 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 973,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FVRR shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $924,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

