FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.68. 4,649,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 551% from the average session volume of 713,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GUNR. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 208,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 168,974 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 88,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 473,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

