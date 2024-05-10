Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Oppenheimer from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Freshpet from $104.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.71.

FRPT traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $120.09. 529,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,139. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 667.20 and a beta of 1.24. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $127.25.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total value of $773,818.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,231,127.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $284,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,921,948.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,322 shares of company stock worth $2,646,080. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freshpet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,576,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,588,000 after buying an additional 185,210 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,740,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,558,000 after acquiring an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freshpet by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,118,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,576,000 after acquiring an additional 17,678 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

