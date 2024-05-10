Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.91.

GLPI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,623. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.95. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

