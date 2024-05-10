Gartner (NYSE:IT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Get Gartner alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IT

Gartner Price Performance

Shares of IT stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.98. 311,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,938. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $303.10 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $459.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.31. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total transaction of $4,596,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,488,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after buying an additional 458,963 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 888.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after buying an additional 269,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,588,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.