Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.4% from the April 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geberit Stock Down 0.1 %

Geberit stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.05. Geberit has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $64.23.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.8645 dividend. This is an increase from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. Geberit’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.