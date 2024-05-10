General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Down 0.1%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.07 and last traded at $45.30. 2,459,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 16,665,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

General Motors Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

