Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Geodrill Stock Performance
Shares of GEODF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 7,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,494. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.
Geodrill Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Geodrill
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.