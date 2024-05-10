Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF) Short Interest Update

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GEODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the April 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Geodrill Stock Performance

Shares of GEODF traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.50. 7,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,494. Geodrill has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

