Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Releases Earnings Results

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.73%.

Geospace Technologies Stock Down 23.4 %

NASDAQ GEOS traded down $3.19 on Friday, hitting $10.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,331. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.80. Geospace Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

Insider Transactions at Geospace Technologies

In related news, SVP Robbin B. Adams sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $25,538.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,992.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,240 shares of company stock worth $52,124. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Geospace Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

