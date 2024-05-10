Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Thursday.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GILT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.57. 113,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.96. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $317.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 302,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 107,751 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 381.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 451,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 357,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

