GitLab Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,622 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 48% compared to the typical volume of 7,185 put options.

Shares of GitLab stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 1,467,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,761. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.49. GitLab has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.73.

In related news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $3,075,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $943,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $3,075,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 446,383 shares of company stock valued at $24,575,808. Company insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in GitLab by 71.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $222,591,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter worth about $76,918,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,199,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

