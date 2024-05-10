Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $111.39

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $110.46, with a volume of 322589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Glaukos

Glaukos Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Glaukos news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total transaction of $46,714.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Foley sold 4,560 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $423,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,141.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,544 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,497. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Glaukos by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.