GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.590-$1.640 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GFS opened at $51.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.61. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $68.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.23.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

