Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01), reports. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.92 million. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Price Performance

GSAT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,014,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.43. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $937,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,020,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,649,422.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Company insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Globalstar by 272.5% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,739,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,398 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter valued at $4,324,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

