Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Announces Earnings Results

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01), reports. The business had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. Globalstar updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Globalstar Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GSAT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.23. 1,665,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,048. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Globalstar has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -123.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Transactions at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James F. Lynch bought 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,700,720 shares in the company, valued at $12,707,943.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,980,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,400. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Further Reading

