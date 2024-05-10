Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical updated its FY24 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

Shares of GMED stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

