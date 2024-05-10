goeasy (TSE:GSY) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from C$187.00 to C$192.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$208.80.
goeasy Price Performance
goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$338.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$340.35 million. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that goeasy will post 16.6561044 EPS for the current fiscal year.
goeasy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Corporate insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.
goeasy Company Profile
goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.
