Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) PT Raised to $170.00

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.79. The stock had a trading volume of 262,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,283. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $156.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $274.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

