Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $62.55.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile
