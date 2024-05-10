Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRP.U traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.06. 1,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.84. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1-year low of $45.35 and a 1-year high of $62.55.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

