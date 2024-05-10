Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.380-0.390 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Healthcare Realty Trust also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.520-1.580 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.38. 2,635,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,157. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $15.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.57%.

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

