Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.92

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 35001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3332 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

