Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.51% from the company’s previous close.

HRTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ:HRTX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. 1,992,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.09. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.73.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after buying an additional 14,963,503 shares during the period. JW Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% during the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 100,603 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 2,226,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 469,548 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

