Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.51. 21,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,529. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.36 and a beta of 1.73. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,700.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $70,196.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock worth $5,958,077. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

