Howard Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,136 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.62.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $29.85. 41,948,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,885,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.09. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.