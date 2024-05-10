Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) CFO Shenif Visram Sells 17,905 Shares

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $145,925.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Hut 8 Stock Down 2.0 %
NASDAQ:HUT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,038. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Hut 8 Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $714.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hut 8
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 280.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Hut 8 by 24.9% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 54.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
