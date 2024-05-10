Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.03. 218,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,026. Ichor has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $203.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Ichor will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock worth $3,652,848 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter worth $143,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

