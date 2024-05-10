ICON (ICX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.11 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. ICON has a market capitalization of $218.03 million and $6.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 995,179,559 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 995,143,680.1864161. The last known price of ICON is 0.22951282 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $3,538,474.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars.

