IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IEX traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.16. 742,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,820. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.84 and a 200 day moving average of $218.18. IDEX has a 12-month low of $183.76 and a 12-month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 346.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in IDEX by 7.7% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 425,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in IDEX by 6.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 31.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in IDEX by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

