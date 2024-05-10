Independence Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 38.5% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,209,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,178. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

