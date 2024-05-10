Independence Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF comprises 6.2% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Independence Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIHY. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 206.0% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 160,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 107,930 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 107,630 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 74,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SIHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.68. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $41.95 and a 12-month high of $45.93.
Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile
The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.
