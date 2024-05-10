Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.18

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Indra Sistemas Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Indra Sistemas

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

Featured Stories

