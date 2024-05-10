Innovid (NYSE:CTV) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 48.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CTV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Innovid from $1.60 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Innovid in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Innovid from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.02. 114,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,875. The firm has a market cap of $285.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Innovid has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.58.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Innovid had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

In other news, CEO Zvika Netter acquired 25,000 shares of Innovid stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,085,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,748.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTV. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovid by 230.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 190,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132,728 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Innovid during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Innovid by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 215,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovid during the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovid by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 279,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

