Insider Buying: WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Purchases 213 Shares of Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.09. 50,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,271. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. WD-40 has a one year low of $182.53 and a one year high of $278.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 70.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 4th quarter valued at $38,142,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

