Insider Selling: Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Sells 63,729 Shares of Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $1,975,599.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,715 shares in the company, valued at $21,908,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Erica Schultz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 8th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $2,104,968.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $2,161,050.39.

On Monday, February 26th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,134,921.50.

Shares of CFLT traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 3,732,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,899. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $41.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative net margin of 56.99% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. The company had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Confluent by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,071,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,720,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $894,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,118,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

