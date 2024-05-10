Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells 7,028 Shares of Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.71. 3,341,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,961. Freshworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $160.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.11 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FRSH shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Freshworks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

