Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Director Sells 136,853 Shares of Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) Director Ernie L. Danner sold 136,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $270,968.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nine Energy Service Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:NINE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. 795,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.42. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $144.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at $126,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the third quarter valued at $164,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Nine Energy Service by 23.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the third quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

