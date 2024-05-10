Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CTO Sells 8,306 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Free Report) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 8,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $27,160.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 265,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, February 15th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 1,866 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $6,661.62.

Shares of NASDAQ OM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 1,434,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 5.26. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.75. The company has a market cap of $158.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 132.54% and a negative return on equity of 102.50%. The company had revenue of $30.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King raised shares of Outset Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Outset Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OM. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Outset Medical by 33.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1,317.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development of a hemodialysis system for hemodialysis in the United States. The company offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings; and manufactures, supports, and distributes for Tablo console, Tablo cartridge, and other consumables.

