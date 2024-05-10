Insmed Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 20,174 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,592% compared to the average volume of 1,192 call options.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Insmed by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Insmed by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Insmed by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 523,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after acquiring an additional 194,145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,922,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,194. Insmed has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.07.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

