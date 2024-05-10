Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$250.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$256.00 to C$261.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$245.00 to C$247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$238.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$247.30.

Shares of IFC stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, reaching C$228.70. 374,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,555. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$223.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$213.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$188.22 and a 52 week high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.44 by C$0.03. Intact Financial had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.14%.

In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total value of C$1,583,589.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

