Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$260.00 at National Bankshares

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$247.00 to C$260.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intact Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$247.30.

Shares of Intact Financial stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$228.70. 374,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$213.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$188.22 and a twelve month high of C$237.25.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.53 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 4.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 14.526183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$226.23, for a total transaction of C$1,583,589.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

