Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Boosted by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intel by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 17.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,228,752,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,549 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $251,250,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Intel by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 23,369,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $830,773,000 after buying an additional 4,631,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after buying an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

Intel Stock Down 0.8 %

INTC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,948,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,479,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

