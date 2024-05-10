Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 262,544 shares during the quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 146,858 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7,722.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,887,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,444 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,355. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

