Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Shares of RSP traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $166.11. 3,422,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,828. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.45.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

